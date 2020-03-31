Brussels, March 31, 2020 – Solvay publishes today its fourth Annual Integrated Report. This report reflects Solvay’s progress on an integrated management journey that began in 2012. It covers the year 2019, provides elements and reporting principles recommended by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and is elaborated following the guidance of the World Business Council For Sustainable Development (WBCSD).
The report contains:
Please note that the digital version of the Annual Integrated Report with the full “Understanding Solvay” section and the full Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index will be available on April 7, 2020.
Solvay today also publishes its 2019 report on payment to governments. This document is available in the Financial Filings section of Solvay's website.
