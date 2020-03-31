Paris, March 31, 2020, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Release of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

Eramet announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, ”AMF“) on 31 March 2020.

This document is available on the Company’s website at www.eramet.com . Copies of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office located at:

10, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

2019 annual financial report, including the Statement on non-financial performance

("DPEF" 1 ) and the Vigilance Plan,



(“DPEF” ) and the Vigilance Plan, Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate governance,



Report on the Statutory auditors’ fees,



Information on the share buyback programme.





Calendar

28.04.2020: Publication of 2020 first-quarter sales

26.05.2020: General Shareholders’ meeting

29.07.2020: Publication of 2020 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and transformation of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential. These include lithium extraction and refining, and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of approximately €4 billion in 2019.

For further information, go to www.eramet.com



1 Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière







