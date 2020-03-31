FINANCIAL RELEASE

31 March 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Update items concerning the Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders and notably the dividend distribution

The Board of Directors of Aéroports de Paris has called the Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders on 12 May 2020, at 3:00 pm (CET).

It will be held at the headquarters of the company (at 1, rue de France, 93290 – Tremblay en France) and will be webcasted live and in its entirety on the website https://www.groupeadp.fr .

Given the risks linked to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is requested from the shareholders to favor remote voting means available to you (by mail or by internet, by voting instructions). Furthermore, in these circumstances, the terms of physical participation could change and in particular, the General Meeting may be held behind closed doors. Consequently, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2020 General Meeting on the company website https://www.groupeadp.fr .

In order to preserve room for maneuver for the company in a crisis of which duration is not known, and at the request of the French State, expressed in a letter on 30 March 2020, the board has decided to submit to the vote of the next annual General Meeting the payment of a total dividend of 69,264,101.90 euros. This amount corresponds to the interim dividend of 0.70 euro paid for each share entitled to dividend on 10 December 2019 (to be compared to the previously announced project of the payment of a 3.70 euros dividend1). It is thus not proposed to pay the rest of the dividend for 2019. Only the interim dividend of 0.70€ for 2019 will remain acquired.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr







1 See the press release of 10 February 2020 on the 2019 Full-year results





Attachment