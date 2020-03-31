St. Petersburg, Florida, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copeland Clinical Ai (C2-Ai), a Florida-based international healthcare Ai company committed to helping hospitals reduce avoidable harm and mortality, today announced how their existing research-backed Ai technologies can help release vital ICU and other hospital bed capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic floods inpatient and ICU units, hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and struggling to cope with the impact. Through C2-Ai’s award-winning approach and risk-assessment tool, COMPASS, patients are pre-emptively managed to reduce the occurrence of serious hospital-acquired conditions, such as Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia (HAP). Hospitals already deploying C2-Ai’s tools have achieved reductions of AKI and HAP between 60% and 90%.

AKI and HAP often occur in very large volumes but are mostly avoidable with early prevention. By identifying and preventing cases, hospital beds that are desperately needed for COVID-19 patients are freed up, reducing patients’ length of stay, saving finite resources, and lightening the load for doctors and nurses to prioritize their time more effectively.

The COMPASS application allows hospital staff to individually assess incoming patients, within minutes. This information then provides medical teams with data needed to evaluate the level of care required. In essence, it provides medical teams with critical information to manage patients effectively, preventing unnecessary use of ICU resources, and discharging them at a quicker pace.

“During this chaotic time, we aim to provide effective solutions to hospitals as they struggle to free beds for those most impacted by COVID-19,” said Copeland Clinical Ai CEO Stephen Mackenney. “Based on experience, we believe our systems can free up capacity to treat more than 400,000 additional patients, including more than 170,000 needing ICU level care. This will help save nearly 800,000 lives, over 12 months, due to increased bed capacity and reduced mortality rates directly related to AKI or HAP. ”

C2-Ai lends more than 30 years of research and over a decade of hands-on experience to help hospitals reduce preventable harm and death, identify internal issues and root causes, and recommend solutions to transform care, increase quality, deliver cost savings, and improve patient outcomes. During the COVID-19 crisis, the COMPASS application has the potential to provide a 50 percent reduction in hospital-acquired illnesses, while opening up hundreds of thousands of beds for coronavirus patients.

“Hospitals use COMPASS to identify higher-risk patients upon admission and their individualized potential for hospital-related complications,” said Managing Director, Mark Ratnarajah, MD. “AKI and HAP are resource-intensive to treat with a high risk of mortality but can be largely avoidable. If at-risk patients can be identified early and proactively managed, their medical team can quickly reduce the level of care needed, so they can focus on higher-risk COVID-19 patients who will likely need ICU care. The data helps make better decisions, faster.”

The C2-Ai analytical algorithms have been developed, validated, and refined over years of research, and built on a proprietary referential dataset. The approach has been proven to work across different geographies and has been used by regulatory authorities and governmental agencies, as well as hospitals worldwide.

“Unlike other systems, our solutions require zero integration or workflow changes, and even better, hospitals don’t have to hire additional staff to use or manage them,” said President Richard Jones. “This is especially helpful now when hospitals are at max capacity and need relief in every area possible. We can provide easy and efficient tools so hospitals can focus on taking the best care of their patients, support their doctors and nurses, and redirect cost savings to help keep their workers safe.”

About Copeland Clinical Ai, Inc.

Based over 30 years of research, Copeland Clinical Ai, an international healthcare company, has developed and validated unique clinical Artificial intelligence (Ai)-backed systems that help hospitals and health systems worldwide, demonstrably reduce avoidable harm, mortality, and cost. By accurately risk adjusting for each patient, Copeland Clinical Ai systems provide hospitals with the ability to see up to 90 percent of preventable harms that are currently invisible to them with their current reporting and monitoring. Their systems identify which hospitals and specialists are doing well, where hospitals have issues for mortality and complications, the causes and economic impact, and how to resolve the issues and avoid future harm. With no integration or workflow changes, Copeland Clinical Ai systems are optimizing outcomes, generating significant operational savings for hospitals (between $5-$10 million annually), and reducing patient complaints and clinical negligence claims by up to 10 percent. Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Copeland Clinical Ai’s CRAB, and COMPASS systems have been built around data from 120 million patient records from 46 countries, and are currently being utilized by hospitals and health systems in 11 countries.









