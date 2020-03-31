Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

31 March 2020

Downing ONE VCT plc (the "Company") announces that it published a supplementary prospectus on 31 March 2020 in connection with the Offer for Subscription that launched on 19 September 2019 ("Supplementary Prospectus").

The Supplementary Prospectus is required following the publication of an updated unaudited net asset value as at 20 March 2020 and to add a new risk factor as a result of developments in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and will shortly be available to view at the online viewing facility of the National Storage Mechanism at the following website address: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .