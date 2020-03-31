On the 31st of March 2020, Baltic Horizon held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam introduced the results of 2019 annual report.



Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here . Presentation is available here .

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

