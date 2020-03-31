SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), the vendor-neutral home for many of the industry’s fastest-growing open source projects, including Kubernetes, Envoy, and Helm. HashiCorp, whose open source projects are regularly used today in conjunction with CNCF projects, will work as a member of the CNCF to expand integration between its products and projects overseen by the organization. The efforts will ensure that IT practitioners have a breadth of solutions available to help simplify infrastructure automation across the multi-cloud and on-premises IT environments found in large enterprises.



“Practitioners are faced daily with complex technical challenges about how to provision, secure, connect, and run cloud infrastructure,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “Our mission is to create high quality open source tools to help practitioners embrace multi-cloud. We are pleased to join the CNCF and look forward to working more closely with their community to build solutions that span the HashiCorp suite of products and the CNCF projects.”

The increasing adoption of HashiCorp's portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure automation products -- HashiCorp Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ for infrastructure, security, networking, and application automation -- alongside CNCF projects by HashiCorp customers and community members encouraged HashiCorp to seek closer ties to the organization and supported projects. In the recent CNCF survey, the practitioner audience indicated that they are using CNCF projects such as Kubernetes, Envoy, and Helm in combination with HashiCorp products.

“We are thrilled to welcome HashiCorp to CNCF,” said Dan Kohn, executive director, Cloud Native Computing Foundation. “We look forward to HashiCorp's contributions and collaboration with the cloud native ecosystem to help solve the infrastructure challenges our community is faced with.”

Expanded integration efforts will provide practitioners wide-ranging support of the platforms and tools from the CNCF that they use every day with the HashiCorp products. Currently, HashiCorp offers integration across popular CNCF projects, including Kubernetes, Envoy, Helm, and Prometheus. HashiCorp is committed to supporting these CNCF projects and to work in collaboration with the CNCF community to integrate with additional projects to deliver best-in-class solutions for enterprises globally.

In particular, the popularity of Kubernetes as a cloud-portable compute layer with HashiCorp customers has caused HashiCorp to invest in expanding Kubernetes support. Current Kubernetes support in HashiCorp products includes:

HashiCorp Vault – Integrates natively with Kubernetes identity to provide secrets management including dynamic credentials and certificates, as well as data protection with key management and cryptographic offload.

– Integrates natively with Kubernetes identity to provide secrets management including dynamic credentials and certificates, as well as data protection with key management and cryptographic offload. HashiCorp Terraform – Delivers first-class providers for Kubernetes and Helm to simplify management and enables composing with other cloud infrastructure. Terraform-k8s is an integration of Terraform Cloud and Kubernetes to enable CRD-based provisioning through Terraform.

– Delivers first-class providers for Kubernetes and Helm to simplify management and enables composing with other cloud infrastructure. Terraform-k8s is an integration of Terraform Cloud and Kubernetes to enable CRD-based provisioning through Terraform. HashiCorp Consul – Enables networking automation to support connecting Kubernetes workloads to more traditional infrastructure, and a service mesh with native Kubernetes integration for modern workloads. Support for multiple data centers and the ability to span both Kubernetes and traditional workloads creates a seamless approach to service networking.

HashiCorp will continue to deepen integrations and support for Kubernetes in partnership with the CNCF community. Other current key CNCF product support includes:

Helm support – Helm helps manage Kubernetes applications. Helm Charts help define, install, and upgrade even the most complex Kubernetes application. HashiCorp supports Helm charts for installing both Vault and Consul in Kubernetes.

– Helm helps manage Kubernetes applications. Helm Charts help define, install, and upgrade even the most complex Kubernetes application. HashiCorp supports Helm charts for installing both Vault and Consul in Kubernetes. Envoy support – Envoy is a high-performance, distributed proxy designed for services and applications, a communication bus, and a universal data plane designed for large, microservice service mesh architectures. Envoy is natively integrated with Consul to enable service mesh capabilities.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.