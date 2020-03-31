San Francisco, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced the appointment of industry leader Jay Black as Vice President, Group Purchasing Organizations and Private Equity.



"Recent events are having a dramatic impact on business travel, with many companies suspending services and altering business operations,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. “At Deem we believe in staying the course. We continue to enhance our solutions, we are adding mission-driven leaders to our team and we are helping customers cope with the challenges of today.”



Jay Black’s 20-year career includes leadership roles in the group purchasing organization (GPO) and private equity space, helping companies and firms achieve efficiencies and drive down costs. Most recently he served as Vice President of InsightGPO, where he was responsible for the group purchasing practice of Insight Sourcing Group and helped led its successful acquisition at the end of 2019. Prior to joining Insight, Black served in domestic and international development roles for CoreTrust, a commercial GPO for large corporations and private equity firms with multiple enterprise portfolios.



“Jay’s extensive experience working with GPOs and private equity firms will help Deem serve this growing vertical,” said David Grace, Chief Revenue Officer, Deem. “He’s a respected industry leader who fosters innovation, solves problems, and can help us navigate these difficult times.”



“I’m excited to join an organization leading innovation in the industry,” said Black. “There’s a thirst for productivity enhancing solutions among GPOs and private equity firms, and companies now more than ever, are looking to optimize their operational efficiency. Deem’s solutions are perfectly aligned to those needs.”



Deem recently opened an Innovation Center in Dublin, Ireland. Deem ranks as one of the top companies to work for in the U.S.. Deem CEO, John F. Rizzo receives 100% approval on Glassdoor from employees. IDC ranks Deem as a Major Player, and CV Magazine awarded Deem Most Outstanding Business Travel Solutions Provider in 2018 and 2019.







About Deem



At Deem, we create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful travel solutions, companies save money, their employees stay connected, and everyone gets more done. That’s why more businesses are embracing Deem.

Deem is used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and plugs into the world’s largest travel management companies and expense providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Bangalore, India and Dublin, Ireland.

Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider, and an industry leader in mobility and technology. Enterprise Holdings is one of the top global travel companies, ranking ahead of all other car rental companies, many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies, based on its annual revenues.





For more information, please visit www.deem.com.

