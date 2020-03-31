PRESS RELEASE

Paris, March 31, 2020

Covid-19 Impact

Assessment of the situation to date





Generix Group, Industrial, Logistics and Retail Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative SaaS Solutions gives an update on how the Group is coping with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the combat against propagation of the virus, Generix Group is rigorously following the directives of the World Health Organization and local governments to ensure the health and safety of company teams, customers and partners.

The Group has deployed a Continuing Activity Plan (CPA) and has switched to teleworking at all sites and in all countries where the company is present. With a majority of customers in the food retail, fast-moving consumer goods and logistics sectors, where critical dematerialized and physical flows are essential in the current context, all Generix Group teams are mobilized. They will continue to ensure all services and customer commitments with the same level of safety and operational efficiency.

After a 7% growth during the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year, turnover for the end of Q4 on March 31, 2020, will be impacted by the health crisis but will show a slight increase since embedded and recurrent activity has not been particularly affected.

However, with a substantial majority of customers now very occupied with managing the crisis, Generix Group has noted postponements in signing contracts and a slowdown in Consulting and Services activity.

The Group has implemented all the measures required to adapt the load structure, and variable fees have been lowered. Since the Group has limited expenditures, the slowing of activity would not call into question the expected EBITDA growth dynamic for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The Group will communicate more detailed information on April 27, 2020, after the close of the stock market, with the release of turnover for 2019/2020.

Next financial press release: April 27, 2020 after the market closes

Publication of turnover for the 2019/2020 fiscal year

