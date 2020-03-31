







Release of the 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) – Review of the trends for 2020

Ecully, March 31, 2020

The PCAS Universal Registration Document 2019, which includes the annual financial report, was filed with France's Financial Markets Authority on March 31, 2020, under number D.20-0222.

This document contains:

The 2019 annual financial report



The Board of Directors' corporate governance report in accordance with Section L.225-37 of France's Commercial Code



Information on the statutory auditors' fees

This document is now available:

At PCAS headquarters: 21 chemin de la Sauvegarde, 21 Ecully Parc, CS 33167, 69134 Ecully, France

On the company website: www.pcas.com

The press release published on March 23 indicated that "in 2020, net sales and earnings are still expected to improve on 2019, subject, of course, to the impacts of the coronavirus, should the current crisis further continue".

The global health crisis relating to the coronavirus is changing by the day, and there is still some uncertainty around surrounding its duration, its extent and its effects on companies' production lines and demand in general.

The PCAS Group has not seen any significant impacts on its business activities and earnings at the present time. However, it is hard to anticipate the potential impacts in the medium term. This crisis calls for cautious measures, and due to the exceptional circumstances, the Group is suspending its financial targets and its strategic business objectives until the situation becomes clearer.





NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: 2020 Annual General Meeting in Massy at 2 pm on May 12, 2020





ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com

