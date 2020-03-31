Release of the 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) – Review of the trends for 2020
Ecully, March 31, 2020
The PCAS Universal Registration Document 2019, which includes the annual financial report, was filed with France's Financial Markets Authority on March 31, 2020, under number D.20-0222.
This document contains:
This document is now available:
The press release published on March 23 indicated that "in 2020, net sales and earnings are still expected to improve on 2019, subject, of course, to the impacts of the coronavirus, should the current crisis further continue".
The global health crisis relating to the coronavirus is changing by the day, and there is still some uncertainty around surrounding its duration, its extent and its effects on companies' production lines and demand in general.
The PCAS Group has not seen any significant impacts on its business activities and earnings at the present time. However, it is hard to anticipate the potential impacts in the medium term. This crisis calls for cautious measures, and due to the exceptional circumstances, the Group is suspending its financial targets and its strategic business objectives until the situation becomes clearer.
|NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:
|2020 Annual General Meeting in Massy at 2 pm on May 12, 2020
ABOUT PCAS
PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €200.9 million in 2019 and employs close to 1 100 people in six countries.
To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com
|PCAS
|Newcap
|Pierre Luzeau / Eric Moissenot
|Emmanuel Huynh / Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Financial communication and investor relations
|Tél. : +33 1 69 79 60 00
www.pcas.com
|Tél. : +33 1 44 71 98 53
pcas@newcap.eu
Attachment
PCAS
LONGJUMEAU, FRANCE
PCAS - REL_URD_2019_REV_TRENDS_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
PCAS LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: