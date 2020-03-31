CLEVELAND, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, today announced we are waving our Datatrak Enterprise Cloud EDC software license fees for COVID-19 trials.



“As we’ve begun to work with some of our current partners on their initial COVID-19 trials, we realized that we have an opportunity to materially impact fighting this virus. So, in response to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to ensure all researchers working to contribute to a vaccine or effective treatment have access to a platform that can facilitate virtual teams collaboration, management, and execution of their COVID-19 clinical trials,” said Scott DeMell, VP Sales at Datatrak.

“As our industry comes together to fight COVID-19, they need ways to streamline data collection and facilitate workflows for their studies,” said Jim Bob Ward, CEO and President of Datatrak. “Our ability to collect any data source improves the clinical collaboration, and when coupled with the use of our advanced reporting options, we hope to accelerate bringing successful solutions to people in need.”

For additional information, please contact us at info@datatrak.com or visit www.datatrak.com , and find out how we can get your COVID-19 study designed, validated and deployed quickly. Together, we can get a treatment to market faster.

About Datatrak International, Inc.:

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical, Phase I - Phase IV drug, device and diagnostic studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence, CTMS, Trial Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Endpoint Adjudication, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO, and eCOA.