Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Values

The Directors and the Investment Manager of the Company, Seneca Partners Limited (“SPL”), have been monitoring the ongoing disruption being caused by COVID-19 and, in particular, its current and potential impact on portfolio companies and how they can be helped.

In light of this, and following discussions between the Board and SPL on the valuation of the Company's B share and Ordinary share portfolios, the Board announces that the unaudited net asset value per B share as at 30 March 2020 was 79.5 pence (6 March 2020: 88.7 pence) and the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary share as at 30 March 2020 was 23.1 pence (31 December 2019: 30.4 pence).

For the purposes of calculating the unaudited net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at closing bid price as at 30 March 2020 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 March 2020 (fair value as determined by SPL in the case of the B share portfolio, and by the Directors in the case of the Ordinary share portfolio).

The number of B shares in issue at 30 March 2020 was 6,917,340 and the number of Ordinary shares was 8,115,376.

The information above is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

The Offer by the Company remains open for both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 tax years.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries regarding the offer for subscription of B shares should be directed to: