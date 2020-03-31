NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting companies which recently presented at it’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference series that are making news this week.



FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK) Merger with fuboTV = Streaming Powerhouse. NASDAQ Uplisting Plans.

FaceBank Group (OTC: FBNK) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference series, is merging with fuboTV, direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform with a current revenue run rate of $223 million. The company is expecting to up-list to NASDAQ where the stock is expected to benefit from increased investor recognition as it trades alongside streaming peers such as Netflix (NFLX), Roku (ROKU) and Disney (DIS).

The proposed merger is expected to create a leading digital entertainment company, combining fuboTV’s direct-to-consumer live TV streaming platform for cord-cutters with FaceBank’s technology-driven IP in sports, movies and live performances. This combination will create a content delivery platform for traditional and future-form IP.

fuboTV plans to leverage FaceBank’s IP sharing relationships with leading celebrities and other digital technologies to enhance its sports and entertainment offerings.

FBNK currently holds IP-based revenue share agreements with late celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, and Muhammed Ali, living celebrities such as ABBA and Floyd Mayweather, and entertainment properties such as Dreamworks’ Kung Fu Panda.



Watch FBNK NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/03/facebank-otc-fbnk-merger-with-fubotv-streaming-powerhouse/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) Revenues Accelerating with New Social Trends Driving E-Commerce, AR adoption. PLUS: Remote Work/Learning Acquisition.

NexTech AR Solutions, (OTC: NEXCF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference series, and leader in augmented reality for e-commerce and AR learning applications, reported audited revenue of $6.0 million and 53% gross profit of $3.2 million for the 2019, 12-month calendar year.

NEXCF expects revenue growth to accelerate in 2020 driven by new social trends favoring remote work/learning, and AR-driven e-commerce. NEXCF also finds itself positioned in “the right place - at the right time” with it’s new acquisition of remote video training, live streaming software company Jolokia (whose blue-chip customers include Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Toyota, and others).

With the coronavirus COVID-19 causing mass cancellation of trade shows, conferences and live events - businesses are turning to livestreaming solutions from Jolokia. NEXCF expects to turbocharge this livestream platform with its Augmented Reality tech stack. The cost savings and customer engagement of AR is expected to drive large-scale adoption by Fortune 500 enterprise clients, in a large scale shift adding a further tailwind to what is expected to shortly become a $120 billion Augmented Reality market (Statista research). The acquisition is expected to close in the next 30 days.

Watch NEXCF NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/03/nextech-ar-solutions-otc-nexcf-positioned-to-thrive-in-coronavirus-economy-with-ar-ecommerce-remote-work-apps/

CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) Coronavirus COVID-19 Treatment Progress

CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK conference series, is making news this week as it’s leronlimab treatment is showing effectiveness as a treatment for COVID-19. Patients at New York Medical Center are receiving leronlimab treatment under an Emergency Investigational New Drug (EIND) granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The treatment with leronlimab is targeted as a therapy for patients who experience respiratory complications as a result of contracting SARS-CoV-2 causing the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Leronlimab is believed to provide therapeutic benefit by enhancing the immune response while mitigating the "cytokine storm" that leads to morbidity and mortality in these patients. The laboratory evaluation of the first four patients treated with leronlimab revealed that the immune profile in these patients approached normal levels and the levels of cytokines involved in the cytokine storm (including IL-6 and TNF alpha) were much improved.

On March 31, CYDY announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now given clearance for initiation of a Phase 2 trial with CytoDyn's leronlimab to treat COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate indications.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab in patients with mild to moderate documented COVID-19 illness and calls for 75 planned patients in up to 10 centers in the United States. Patients enrolled in the trial are expected to have a treatment window of approximately 6 weeks.

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 appears to play a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells. The CCR5 receptor also appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and immune-mediated illnesses, such as GvHD and NASH. CytoDyn has successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients. CytoDyn plans to seek FDA approval for leronlimab in combination therapy and plans to complete the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) in April of 2020 for that indication.

Watch CYDY NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/03/cytodyn-otc-cydy-coronaovirus-treatment-gets-fda-emergency-ind-update-on-hiv-cancer-pipeline/

Watch FOX NEWS - TUCKER CARLSON w/ DR. MARC SIEGEL DISCUSS CYDY leronlimab:

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6145889922001

