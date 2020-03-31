NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable gloves market was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2020-2025. Affordability, easy to put on and change and increasing benefit of disposable gloves to avoid contamination is another key trend that is uplifting the demand of global disposable gloves market. In the healthcare domain, use of disposable gloves protects doctors and nurses from various probable hazards. Additionally, changing and using disposable gloves amongst various tasks helps in significantly reducing the occurrence and spread of diseases that prevail in hospitals and clinics of doctors.



Key players in the disposable gloves market are catering to the demand of these products by investing in technologically advanced products along with accessibility of customized designs in order to cater to the specific demand of the various industries. Furthermore, rapid growth in e-commerce industry key players have the capability to supply and source products with faster delivery mode and decreased lead time that is further satisfying the ever-growing demand of the consumers.

The nitrile segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate in the global disposable gloves market during 2020 – 2025

Based upon material, the global disposable gloves market is categorized into neoprene, nitrile, polyethylene, natural rubber, vinyl and others. Amongst these segments, nitrile segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed towards increasing demand across the globe to control infection and incidence of pandemic diseases. Additionally, nitrile integral properties such as frictionless, puncture-resistant along with longer shelf life are other factors thus escalating the demand of nitrile.

Explore key industry insights in 56 tables and 35 figures from the 179 pages of report, "Global Disposable Gloves Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Product (Powder-Free, Powdered), by Material (Neoprene, Nitrile, Polyethylene, Natural Rubber, Vinyl, Others), by Application (Non-Medical, Medical & Healthcare)"

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest disposable gloves market in 2019 as in the region the healthcare domain is rampantly adopting disposable gloves along with rapidly establishing healthcare infrastructures. In addition, adoption of disposable gloves by food domain in the region in order to prevent spread of diseases is another factor that is pertaining towards the growth of disposable gloves market.

Geographically, the disposable gloves market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the global disposable gloves market are Supermax Corporation Berhad, The Glove Corporation Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Kimberly Clark, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Limited, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among the entire product, the powder free segment is anticipated to contribute larger revenue in the market by 2025.

Of all material, the nitrile segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate in the market during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Among all the application, medical & healthcare segment is anticipated to contribute larger revenue throughout the estimated period.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global disposable gloves market on the basis of product, material, application, and region.

Global Disposable Gloves Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Powder-Free

Powdered

Material Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Neoprene

Nitrile

Polyethylene

Natural Rubber

Vinyl

Others

Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Non-Medical

Medical & Healthcare

Geographical Segmentation

Disposable Gloves Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Material

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

