NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical ventilator market is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2020-2025. The rapid development in the worldwide geriatric populace, rising occurrences of respiratory ailments, and the cost-effectiveness of home care gadgets and services (when compared with clinical visits) are the major factors leading to the high demand of medical ventilator in the global market.



As per the World Health Organization, more than 3.17 million people were deceased because of COPD in 2015, when compared with 3.10 million population in 2012. COPD is one of the significant reasons for deaths across the globe. Due to this, the manufacturers of key medical equipment are focusing on improving their medical ventilator production, and/or enter into this product segment to meet the actual demand.

The emergency care segment is predicted to be lucrative until the end of the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global medical ventilator market is categorized into critical, neonatal, emergency, and other applications. The emergency care segment is predicted to be lucrative until the end of the forecast period. This is majorly due to the increase in heart attacks, and accidents.

Explore key industry insights in 63 tables and 40 figures from the 151 pages of report, “Global Medical Ventilator Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights By Type (Non-Invasive Ventilators [Volume-Cycled Ventilator, Pressure-Cycled Ventilator, Flow-Cycled Ventilator, Time-Cycled Ventilator], Invasive Ventilators, Mechanical Ventilators [Negative Pressure Ventilators, Positive Pressure Ventilators]), By Application (Critical Care, Emergency Care, Neonatal Care, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest medical ventilator market in 2019 owing to a significant increase in lifestyle associated diseases, which are leading to severe health issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and many other disorders.

Geographically, the global medical ventilator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global medical ventilators market are Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fisher & Paykel, General Electric Company, Hamilton Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group, and ResMed.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global medical ventilator market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Global Medical Ventilator Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Non-Invasive Ventilators Volume-Cycled Ventilator Pressure-Cycled Ventilator Flow-Cycled Ventilator Time-Cycled Ventilator

Invasive Ventilators

Mechanical Ventilators Negative Pressure Ventilators Positive Pressure Ventilators



Application Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Critical Care

Emergency Care

Neonatal Care

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Medical Ventilator Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

