The customer support team took home 2 golds and 1 silver at the internationally judged event



GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman , a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, won a total of three awards during the IMT Excellence in Customer Experience and Contact Centers Awards Gala. The awards – in their 15th year – recognize companies dedicated to the customer experience and are judged using international standards for quality in call centers, customer support, human development and operations, all with the underlying goal to benefit the customer through a professional experience.

The nominees were judged based on criteria that aligns with the IMT international standards of quality customer support centers. The three awards Teletrac Navman won were:

Best Operation Strategy, In Company – GOLD

- Criteria: Recognizes the "Operational" strategies in In Company organizations, which have an outstanding impact on different key management indicators, the profitability of the participating organization and the satisfaction, permanence or loyalty of its clients.



- Criteria: Recognizes the "Operational" strategies in In Company organizations, which have an outstanding impact on different key management indicators, the profitability of the participating organization and the satisfaction, permanence or loyalty of its clients. Best Strategy in Human Development, In Company Sector – GOLD

- Criteria: It recognizes the “Organizational Development” strategies aimed at improving the Talent administration and management processes, integration, satisfaction, permanence, productivity, individual and group participation that have an outstanding impact on the results of the organization or its clients.





- Criteria: It recognizes the “Organizational Development” strategies aimed at improving the Talent administration and management processes, integration, satisfaction, permanence, productivity, individual and group participation that have an outstanding impact on the results of the organization or its clients. Best Strategy in Customer Service, In Company Sector – SILVER

- Criteria: Recognizes the strategies of Customer Service, demonstrating the ability of the organization to impact through the service in the loyalty, satisfaction, perception, loyalty and retention of its customers, as well as in those indicators that contribute to the increase in your profitability and / or that of your contracting clients.

“We are honored to be recognized by IMT and their global standards of excellence,” Eugene Venter, Head of Operations, North America. “With 24-hour support seven days a week in both English and Spanish year-round, our team works extremely hard to ensure the highest level of support and services to our customers and internal associates. Developing our talent from within has really paid dividends by encouraging them to provide best in-class support to our customers. We are pleased with how our customers win when our team wins.”

To learn more about Teletrac Navman, their product and their services, please visit www.TeletracNavman.com .

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com .

Media Contact for Teletrac Navman:

Brenlyn D’Amore

Bastion Elevate (for Teletrac Navman)

949-502-6200

brenlyn@bastionelevate.com