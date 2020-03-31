LONDON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTOSOL Holdings Plc. (‘INTOSOL’ or the ‘Company’), the award-winning international luxury travel Company, is pleased to announce the following appointment of Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective April 2, 2020. This update follows the announcement on February 3, 2020 of new board members.



INTOSOL Holdings PLC is international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end luxury global travel experiences.

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.