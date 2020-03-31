Naperville, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Symetria Recovery announces another quality addition to our array of treatment options to assist our patients in addressing their substance use disorders," states Symetria Recovery's Director of New Clinic Development Paul Cassidy. "We now offer Virtual Intensive Outpatient Programing (vIOP). Our vIOP allows for patients to receive 9 hours per week of counseling in a virtual setting anywhere they have access to the internet. Our vIOP platform allows for patients to easily access the quality of care they are accustomed to receiving at any of our physical locations via the internet. This new program only requires a computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet browser. There is no software download, and is hosted in a secure cloud environment. Our vIOP programs are HIPAA compliant, covered by insurance, and fall under our CARF Accreditation.” States Symetria Recovery's CEO Drew McCartney: "We help 87% of patients recover from opioid addiction. No other program, residential or outpatient provides these outcomes. As leaders, we know this time of new stressors means more challenges for behavioral and mental health clients - so we must adapt our service to meet it. We expect vOIP outreach to augment the many ‘touches’ we seek with our patients, particularly during the current Covid-19 crisis." Symetria Recovery® is the leader in the personalized, complete recovery care system of evidence-based treatment through outpatient opioid, heroin and alcohol (all substance abuse) treatment centers committed to providing state-of-the-art, whole-person care, not just the addictive or dependency behavior. Its unique approach to dependency is known as The Symetria Method®. This method combines medication-assisted treatment (MAT), psychiatry, and support from a single treatment team of behavioral health, medical and psychiatric professionals to reduce the risk of relapse and give patients sustainable results. Symetria Recovery’s highly-successful outcomes have been validated by an independent, retrospective analysis of more than 1.5 billion commercial claims from 3+ million OUD patients for the past five years. The analysis demonstrated superior results on all metrics when compared with treatment as usual. Symetria Recovery currently operates six locations in Illinois (Des Plaines, Highland Park, Joliet, Lakeview/Chicago, Naperville and Palos Heights) and six in Texas (College Station, Fort Worth, Hurst, Jersey Village, Lewisville and Spring). Expansion efforts are underway. To help patients suffering from a substance use disorder find facilities that deliver quality treatment and care, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) recognizes all six of Symetria Recovery®’s Illinois locations with its Blue Distinction® Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery (BDC Substance Use Treatment and Recovery) designation – a new designation under the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. For more information, please contact 888-927-9460 or visit www.symetriarecovery.com. **EDITOR'S NOTE: we can provide video testimonials featuring patients and staff - we can also provide patient interviews. We also invite you to set up a video chat with one of our counselors to see what it feels like!

