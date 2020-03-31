PASCAGOULA, Miss., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division launched amphibious transport dock, Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), on Saturday.



“The successful launch of Fort Lauderdale, our 12th LPD, is a major milestone achievement for our shipbuilders,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “Thank you to our shipbuilders for all the hard work they do every day.”

Fort Lauderdale was translated via Ingalls’ rail car system to the floating dry dock prior to launch. The dock was moved away from the pier and then flooded to float the ship. With the assistance of tugs, Fort Lauderdale came off the dock Saturday morning.

A video and photo accompanying this release can be found at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/fort-lauderdale-lpd-28-launched

The San Antonio class is the latest addition to the Navy’s 21st century amphibious assault force. The 684-foot-long, 105-foot-wide ships are used to embark and land Marines, their equipment and supplies ashore via air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, augmented by helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey. The ships support a Marine Air Ground Task Force across the spectrum of operations, conducting amphibious and expeditionary missions of sea control and power projection to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions throughout the first half of the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

