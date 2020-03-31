



Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 31, 2020

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Caisse Française de Financement Local announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2019 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2020, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/investisseurs/publications/. The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2019 can be obtained from its website: https://caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr/en/investor/publications/.





