



Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 31, 2020

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2019

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, SFIL announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2019 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2020 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers SFIL). The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2019 will be available before the end of April 2020 on the internet site: http://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).

