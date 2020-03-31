OTTAWA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent weeks, a number of claims have been made that stem cells can be used as a treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Globally, there is no clinically tested and government approved stem cell-based treatment for COVID-19.



The Stem Cell Network (SCN) urges extreme caution to those who are considering purchasing products or services advertised as a preventative or curative treatment for COVID-19. In alignment with other international stem cell and regenerative medicine organizations, SCN strongly opposes the marketing of unproven therapies and urge consumers and patients to consult with their doctor or specialist if they have questions or concerns about their health. The best way to combat the spread COVID-19 is to follow the careful advice given by Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer .

Researchers across the globe are collaborating and working hard to find legitimate treatments for COVID-19, but this will take time. It is important to note that when a treatment does become available, it will be announced through recognized medical authorities, such as the World Health Organization, which is coordinating global efforts and actively compiling a database of published research on COVID-19 .

