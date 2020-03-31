No. 4/2020
Copenhagen, 31 March 2020
Lauritz.com Group A/S postpones the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to 27 May 2020, instead of the previously announced date of 30 April 2020. The Company will publish an AGM notice accompanied with the respective documents in due course.
Accordingly, Lauritz.com Group A/S will publish the Annual Report 2019 on 7 May 2020.
The above changes are due to the COVID-19 and its imposed complications.
Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board
Carsten Rysgaard, CEO
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO
For press enquiries, please contact:
Susanne Sandsberg
+45 26891909
E-mail: press@lauritz.com
For other enquiries, please contact:
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
Preben@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm
This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.30 pm CEST on 31 March 2020.
Attachment
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Company announcement 2020 nr 4 - Lauritz com Group AS - Postpones Annual General MeetingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: