No. 4/2020

Copenhagen, 31 March 2020

Lauritz.com Group A/S postpones the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders to 27 May 2020, instead of the previously announced date of 30 April 2020. The Company will publish an AGM notice accompanied with the respective documents in due course.

Accordingly, Lauritz.com Group A/S will publish the Annual Report 2019 on 7 May 2020.

The above changes are due to the COVID-19 and its imposed complications.





Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board

Carsten Rysgaard, CEO

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO





For press enquiries, please contact:

Susanne Sandsberg

+45 26891909

E-mail: press@lauritz.com



For other enquiries, please contact:

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

Preben@lauritz.com





Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 21.30 pm CEST on 31 March 2020.

Attachment