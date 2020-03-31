ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based personal care ingredients and formulated products for protecting skin from environmental aggressors, such as UV light and pollution, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.



“Nanophase and Solésence continue to move forward during this difficult time for all of us,” said Jess Jankowski, President and CEO of both companies. “We are taking necessary precautions to protect our employees, their families, and our community during this disruption, while continuing to manufacture products and ingredients within sectors that are part of our nation’s critical infrastructure. We are both honored and proud to be able to contribute to our national public health, economic security, and safety through the materials we make for use in medical diagnostics.”

“Year-over-year, our Solésence business grew 35%. We expected stronger 2019 volume, but a good portion of sales were moved from Q42019 into Q12020. Demand for our fully formulated products has grown, and we expect that to continue through the second quarter. Given the current situation, we don’t have good enough visibility for the second half of 2020 yet to share our expectations for what full year 2020 results will look like.”

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for fiscal year 2019 was $12.5 million, vs. $14.2 million reported during the same period of 2018.





The net loss for fiscal year 2019 was $3.0 million, or a loss of $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.06 per share, for the comparable period of 2018.





The Company finished the year with approximately $1.2 million in cash and cash equivalents; which included $0.5M from a short-term line of credit.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.4 million in 2019, vs. $3.2 million in 2018.





The net loss for the quarter was $1.0 million in 2019, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per share, for 2018.

Jankowski continued, “Late in 2019, we started to see some benefits from changes we’ve made to our organization to reduce costs and increase efficiency. We will continue to be focused on improving cost and efficiency during 2020, while simultaneously driving growth in our core personal care businesses. There have been, and will continue to be, startup challenges as we bring new products to market, however we have been gratified to see that we continue to meet these challenges, and reduce their impact on our bottom line, as our new products continue to gain market traction. We have seen no indication that our primary market drivers will change in the longer term.”

“Our top priorities are our people and their families, our neighbors, our customers, and contributing in any way that we can to help our nation in these difficult circumstances.”

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 1,193,994 $ 1,345,492 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $9,000 on December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively 970,472 828,417 Inventories, net 2,553,620 2,242,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 266,587 273,235 Total current assets 4,984,673 4,689,372 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,255,158 1,864,881 Operating leases, Right of Use 2,118,883 - Other assets, net 12,528 14,928 $ 9,371,242 $ 6,569,181 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit, bank $ 500,000 $ - Line of credit, related party 223,871 832,272 Current portion of long-term debt, related party 500,000 - Current portion of capital lease obligations 218,345 218,203 Current portion of operating lease obligations 356,949 - Accounts payable 1,748,021 1,607,406 Current portion of deferred revenue 482,349 8,145 Accrued expenses 379,314 971,098 Total current liabilities 4,408,849 3,637,124 Long-term portion of capital lease obligations 287,660 506,006 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 2,034,592 - Long-term convertible loan, related party 829,721 - Long-term portion of related party loan - 500,000 Long-term deferred rent - 343,867 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 92,750 - Asset retirement obligation 206,221 198,184 Total long-term liabilities 3,450,944 1,548,057 Contingent liabilites Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 24,088 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 55,000,000 shares authorized; 38,136,792 and 33,911,792 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 381,368 339,117 Additional paid-in capital 101,886,411 98,795,105 Accumulated deficit (100,756,330) (97,750,222) Total stockholders' equity 1,511,449 1,384,000 $ 9,371,242 $ 6,569,181





