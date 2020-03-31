DETROIT, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPSE-U.S. (The Association of Independent Workers) announced free membership enrollment for Americans who are unemployed and independent workers to gain access to newly added group benefits subscriptions, “gig-work” opportunities to help put people back to work on a job-by-job basis, financial planning tools and COVID-19 knowledge center in response to help families around the country get stabilized. iPSE.us is a membership organization that advocates for independent workers providing supplemental group benefits programs, financial tools, resources and more supporting the gig-economy for both independent workers and business who employ independent workers all around the United States. iPSE.us also provides businesses who utilize 1099 independent workers with benefits solutions to support their workforce as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives, which add additional compensation to incentivize 1099 workers.



Restrictions: iPSE.us. has opened their benefits plans to all Americans within the independent workforce, with free membership access to health and several benefits programs that take effect immediately with no restrictions on approval. Only the “group benefits subscriptions” are restricted to 1099 workers (independent contractors). However, those who have lost their jobs or are unemployed seeking work in a gig-marketplace like Moonlighting, Care.com, Home Advisor, Angie’s List, Thumbtack to name a few, would qualify for group benefits after they register to any marketplace “gig-job”. Access to these jobs and programs can be found inside the iPSE.us member portal – it is FREE to sign up and gain access.

All iPSE.US members will have access to: Telemedicine (so you do not need to leave your home to see a doctor), term life insurance (in case the worst happens), access to all gig-work portals to find work as unemployment continues to surge, (to stabilize income in an unstable time).

As part of the effort, a COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) knowledge center will be maintained so the un-employed, under-employed and independent workforce can access the two most important things simultaneously. 1. Income opportunities empowered by working from home 2. Almost real-time updates on COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) both locally and nationally.

“The decision to make iPSE-U.S. an information hub and to open membership and benefits programs to every citizen interested in or engaging in independent work in the United States is the right one. We have the information and access – and right now, people need our help. Providing assistance and access to beneficial programs is what we do,” stated Carl Camden, Founder of iPSE-U.S . “It may be cliché, but with great power comes great responsibility. In this particular case people need aid and we can provide peace of mind for millions of Americans. We welcome them, no questions asked.”

Former Congressman Mike Bishop commented, “This is exactly why I joined iPSE-U.S. as co-President. I’ve spent a career in public service advocating for people and their families. Now more than ever, during this time of great need, we must stand up for our nation’s core principle of freedom to ensure that all people are able to continue to work and provide for their families. To that end, iPSE-US is here to advocate for Americans who are currently engaged as an independent worker or who are otherwise seeking independent work. We are actively working to provide immediate benefits, resources and access to gig-work information to support all hard-working Americans.”

Hollie Heikkinen CEO of iWorker Innovations stated, “We have deployed 100% of our personnel in partnership with iPSE-U.S. to construct an emergency health and benefits program that bridges families who are stuck with open enrollment programs as their only access to benefits. Moreover, built in coverages and telemedicine so families can simply Skype or FaceTime a doctor without leaving their home or journey to hospitals. There are just too many unknowns, people need peace of mind. Now they can have it through this collaboration with iPSE-U.S.”

About National Independent Workers Day:

Established America’s first National Independent Worker’s Day on August 16th to honor the tens of millions of Independent Workers, Contractors, Consultants, Freelancers, Self-Employed, Gig Workers, and Small Business Owners in America who choose to fearlessly structure their work around their lives.

For far too long, Independent Workers, across every profession, income level, industry, party, race, religion, gender, and geography, have lacked national recognition. America’s Independent Workers should be celebrated for their contribution to our nation and our economy. They embody the principles and values of our country’s Declaration of Independence by truly representing what it means to be free.



Join us in celebrating National Independent Worker Day as we, iPSE-U.S., continue to advocate for policy reform on behalf of America’s Independent Workforce.

About iPSE-U.S.

iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers is a leading aggregator and provider of insurance and benefits products, services and resources. iPSE-U.S. supports advocacy initiatives and creates benefits programs specifically for 1099 Independent Workers, Contractors, Consultants, Freelancers, Self-Employed, Gig Workers, and Small Business Owners.

iPSE-U.S. offers free membership programs to individuals, small, medium and large organizations. iPSE-U.S. has a suite of enterprise solutions for gig marketplaces to create co-branded "a la carte" and custom 1099 Independent Worker benefits programs. We work in cooperation with HR and C-suite executives to provide programs that inspire their independent workers, increase productivity and reduce worker churn while lifting corporate CSR initiatives.

For more information: www.iPSE.us | Free Membership Sign-Up

