BOSTON and LONDON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global leader in gene therapy, today provided an update on its business and operations, outlining how the COVID-19 pandemic has and may continue to impact the company’s development programs and timelines, product supply, commercial operations and financial position. Orchard has taken important steps to help ensure the safety of employees and their families and reduce spread of the virus in the communities where the company operates.
“We are operating in an unprecedented time for our business and the industry as a whole, given the rapid and global spread of COVID-19,” said Bobby Gaspar, chief executive officer of Orchard. “During this challenging period, I have seen our employees develop creative solutions to issues posed by the current situation. We are in a strong financial position with a geographically dispersed workforce, and I am confident in our ability to swiftly and nimbly adapt and be proactive with the goal of minimizing further disruptions to our business during this time.”
While the company continues to progress its development, regulatory and commercialization plans, it also acknowledges the following impacts of COVID-19 on clinical activities, regulatory timelines and commercial readiness efforts that are underway.
Regulatory and commercialization timelines of most advanced programs
Clinical trial enrollment and follow-up
Access to Strimvelis®
Supply chain and infrastructure
“We want to thank the many healthcare professionals around the world who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic. At Orchard, our mission remains unchanged, and we will continue efforts on our path to deliver therapies to the patients we serve, while also doing our part to support the priorities of the global healthcare system during this period,” continued Gaspar. “The impact of COVID-19 on our business has heightened our vigilance to review and refine our business plans and priorities, an assessment which was already underway as a result of the company’s recent leadership transition.”
The company plans to provide further updates on any incremental COVID-19-related impacts to its business operations, development programs and commercialization timelines when appropriate. Management intends to further communicate any changes to the operating plan on the company’s first quarter conference call, which will include the results of a portfolio review and the status of Orchard’s commercial readiness activities for OTL-200.
About Orchard
Orchard Therapeutics is a global gene therapy leader dedicated to transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases through innovative, potentially curative gene therapies. Our ex vivo autologous gene therapy approach harnesses the power of genetically modified blood stem cells and seeks to permanently correct the underlying cause of disease in a single administration. The company has one of the deepest gene therapy pipelines in the industry and is advancing seven clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas where the disease burden on children, families and caregivers is immense and current treatment options are limited or do not exist, including inherited neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies and blood disorders.
Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
