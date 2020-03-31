HERZLIYA, Israel, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today issued an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Shachar Daniel.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are happy to report a very successful year full of accomplishments and growth. During 2019, the company focused its business strategy, reduced costs and cash burn rate while increasing efficiency, completed the acquisition of NetNut Ltd., and presented the market with new and innovative products. Our impressive increase in revenue for 2019, which totaled $3,284,000 (an increase of 124% compared to $1,466,000 in 2018), is a testament to these actions.

As part of our product strategy in 2019, we focused our R&D and marketing efforts on our Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. As the world keeps evolving, and in reference to the recent global crisis caused by the Coronavirus, our assumptions have proven to be correct – it is imperative that organizations be prepared and equipped with a safe and scalable remote access solution to their resources, to allow continuous work-flow and minimal downtime of their businesses.

Allowing employees remote access can be a hacker's paradise when managed incorrectly. Our advanced products ensure a secure environment for organizations to keep operating smoothly.

Over the past couple of weeks, we have witnessed a high demand for our unique solutions, which provide organizations a fast and user-friendly implementation process, as well as additional capabilities we developed, refined and introduced in 2019. Furthermore, in 2019 we engaged with leading industry partners for marketing and resale of our solutions.

Our ZTNA solution gained important recognition this year, as we were listed as a “Leading SDP Vendor” in Omdia’s March 2020 market research report and a “Representative Vendor” in Gartner’s April 2019 Market Guide Report.

During 2019, we completed the acquisition of NetNut Ltd., and successfully integrated NetNut into our company and product offerings. NetNut operates in the field of IP Proxy Network (IPPN) services, adding to our solutions a product that enables customers to access the internet through multiple ISP networks. We are very pleased with the whole process and the results it yielded.

We are satisfied with our achievements in 2019, and we believe we will experience continued growth and improved bottom line results in 2020, as well as improvement in overall financial results. We believe that a fundamental part of our success will be the shareholder value we create over the long term. This value will be a direct result of our ability to extend and solidify our market position. Market leadership can translate directly to higher revenue, higher profitability, and correspondingly stronger returns on invested capital.

We are cautious with our outlook in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, especially because the economic implications are too uncertain to even speculate at this stage. However, as we provide cloud-based security solutions, our products enable and support the remote work environment that organizations require to successfully and securely ride through these challenging times as well as in the future. We therefore intend to continue to focus on our customers and make investment decisions in view of long-term market leadership considerations rather than short-term profitability considerations, including making bold investment decisions where we see a sufficient probability of gaining market leadership advantages. Some of these investments will pay off, others will not, but we will learn a valuable lesson in either case.

Last, but not least - the past year’s achievements are the product of a talented, smart, hard-working group, and I take great pride in being a part of this team. We are incredibly fortunate to have this group of dedicated employees whose passion and drive build Safe-T.

We at Safe-T are grateful to our customers for their business and trust, to each other for our hard work, and to our shareholders for their continuous support.

Sincerely,

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer

