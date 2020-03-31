Iodine Solutions in the Works to Help Combat COVID-19 Crisis
Westminster, CA, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider, filed with the SEC its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K (www.biolargo.com/sec-filings). Highlights from the annual report are provided here along with commentary on how the company is working to help combat the COVID-19 crisis through the development and deployment of hand sanitizers, design for a low cost emergency ventilator (answering the call for innovation from the Department of Defense), and exploring expanded uses for its FDA 510(k) cleared Wound Irrigation Solution and other iodine-based product opportunities.
Key financial highlights from the 2019 annual report include:
Key commercial, operational, and developmental highlights include:
Odor-No-More
BioLargo Engineering, Science & Technologies
BioLargo Water
Clyra Medical Technologies
A Message from BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert on Company’s Immediate Response to the COVID-19 Crisis:
Dear Stockholders,
This is a time in our shaken world when we believe that our commitment and unique tools to deliver solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time will allow our company to shine at its brightest. We believe it is incumbent upon our management team to adapt, prioritize and take rapid action. This is also a time for our stockholders to support us in what may be the most pressing needs in our history – developing and delivering solutions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
During the COVID-19 crisis we will strive to maintain revenues as best we are able and plan to expand as resources permit, which will include solutions to assist in the crisis. When the crisis has subsided, we will focus to deliver expanded commercial results by leveraging our long list of technical solutions to some of the most troubling issues around the world like clean water, PFAS removal, clean air, and fostering a clean safe environment.
Management believes its actions today will help enable the company to achieve the following primary goals:
In the early days of BioLargo we were, in essence, an iodine-focused tech shop that came up with innovative ideas to solve environmental and medical problems. In recent years we’ve evolved into a full environmental engineering solutions provider and cleantech product company, with a robust toolkit to serve clients. Still – in our very DNA – we are a company that delivers creative scientific solutions to tough emerging problems.
When the COVID-19 crisis hit, our DNA kicked in. Our team is fired up to work together to see how we might provide solutions to aspects of the COVID crisis. There is more energy and enthusiasm for this important work than ever before. We’re continually analyzing how our proprietary and patented technologies and inventions can help in this global crisis. Our science team in Alberta, Canada is highly suited to formulate a hand sanitizer to assist in the crisis, and we are assembling the assets to produce those. We look forward to sharing more details as we progress.
Both our California and Tennessee based operations are evaluating their resources to begin development and production of solutions to help fight the coronavirus crisis. We also quickly realized that our CupriDyne Clean products featuring our novel iodine chemistry may be a powerful tool to help protect people during the crisis. We are actively exploring all potential uses and applicable regulatory pathways that would apply to our products in these important uses.
We are proud of our work at BioLargo and believe our innovations will continue to grow in their commercial success and ultimately find widespread adoption around the world. In the end, we believe our journey will yield such significant success as we serve others, and our investors will be rewarded for their long-term support. Nothing truly worth doing is easy, but what we are building is certainly worth it.
I welcome a chance to speak personally and encourage you to email me at Dennis.Calvert@BioLargo.com.
Sincerely,
Dennis P. Calvert
President & CEO of BioLargo, Inc.
About BioLargo, Inc.
BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to “make life better”. We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com), which features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.
Contact Information
Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863
Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.
BioLargo, Inc.
1560299622569_565f707102c48200096556f0_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: