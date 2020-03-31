TORONTO, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:SOP) announced that due to circumstances created by the COVID – 19 pandemic it will not be filing its Audited Financial Statements for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 by the scheduled due date of March 31, 2020, nor will the Management Discussion and Analysis covering the same period be filed by its scheduled March 31, 2020 due date (both as required by National Instrument 51-102).
As required by Ontario Instrument 51-502 (and related similar provincial instruments), the Company discloses the following:
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).
