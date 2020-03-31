Company Pledges 100% of TULA Star Bright Nourishing & Brightening Hydrogel Mask Proceeds to A Million Masks Fund

Donated Funds to Cover Thousands of Masks for NYC Healthcare Workers

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare, the leading skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, today announced a “Masks for Masks” donation program, in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. This program is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly into the acquisition and delivery of protective masks and other personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers in the New York City region.

Through the end of April, when consumers purchase a pack of TULA Star Bright Nourishing & Brightening Hydrogel Masks (4 per pk) 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the A Million Masks fund, a grassroots initiative supported by the startup community of NYC to get one million protective masks into the hands of those who need it most as quickly as possible. To kick-off the initiative, TULA has donated funds to cover approximately 5,000 medical masks, and will offer TULA Star Bright Masks at 50 percent off to encourage people to help, while supplies last.

“During these unprecedented times, our thoughts are with the many members of our community that have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. With a strong focus on overall health, we believe the way to fight this pandemic is to do so together, and TULA is proud to support A Million Masks in its mission to keep the medical community safe while they bravely serve on the front lines,” said Dr. Roshini Raj, Founder of TULA Skincare, practicing MD, Gastroenterologist at NYU Langone and on-air, TV health correspondent. “TULA was founded and currently resides in NYC, and we’re honored to join this small but mighty community of brands taking action for our city as quickly as possible. We encourage everyone to continue following proper guidelines and precautions to stay safe.”

In addition to “Masks for Masks,” TULA has updated its partnership with ID.me to increase the discount offered at checkout to 20 percent, available to all nurses, first responders, teachers, military, government and students through April.

“We know things are incredibly challenging right now, and we hope this helps to give back to these hard working groups on the frontlines, who deserve much needed self-care during these stressful times,” Dr. Raj added.

For more information about the A Million Masks fund and all the ways to donate, please visit: https://onemillionmasks.nyc/ . To support the “Masks for Masks” initiative, please visit: www.tula.com

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a brand built on the power of probiotics and superfoods. We believe that the same ingredients which are good for your body are also great for your skin. We focus on being healthy, not perfect and feeling confident in the skin you’re in. We are committed to bringing clean, clinically proven and effective skincare to the market. We look to research to determine which ingredients we do and do not include. Probiotics are a breakthrough innovation in skincare treatment because they deliver clinically proven results through their unique ability to soothe and calm skin inflammation and balance the microbiome. TULA is available on tula.com, at Ulta Beauty and in selected Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus stores. We are clean and proudly cruelty free.

