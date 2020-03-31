Canceling All Activity Regarding Attempts To Sell Face Masks



WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxsyn (OTC: PXYN, the “Company”) on February 27, 2020 and March 4, 2020 concerning our attempt to sell millions of masks meeting the NIOSH N95 mask standard and similar standards, capable of protecting wearers from breathing in viruses, including Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

While we had stated in our second press release that we were evaluating multiple orders and vetting various suppliers in order to guarantee a supply chain that can deliver millions of masks on a timely schedule, our initial press release could give the reader the impression that we had millions of masks on hand. This is not the case. Rather we had been offered millions of masks and were attempting to vet that supply for quality and consistency while simultaneously vetting corresponding orders.

It was never our intention to leave any reader with the impression that we had masks on hand, but rather we were ready to take orders and stand as an intermediary in closing sales to provide masks for sale abroad. Regrettably, our third-party inspectors in Mexico inspected masks that were available for purchase but were determined to be substandard. We have been unsuccessful in obtaining any safe and functional substitute masks.

We therefore retract our prior press releases in their entirety and will henceforth cease any and all attempts to source or sell any masks.

