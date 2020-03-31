HOUSTON, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) said today that it will be hosting a fireside chat call with J. David Anderson of Barclays on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST (1:00 p.m. CST). Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s Senior Vice President Production Operations and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics about the Company’s current operational outlook with Mr. Anderson. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the call, but all stakeholders are welcome to join the call or listen by live webcast.



Participants who wish to join the conference call via phone may join by registering through this link . To listen to the live webcast via a web browser, it will be available on Dril-Quip’s web site, www.dril-quip.com , under the “Investors” tab. In addition, a replay will be available after the call on Dril-Quip’s website. Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered drilling and production equipment for use onshore and offshore, which is particularly well suited for use in deep-water, harsh environments and severe service applications.

SOURCE: Dril-Quip, Inc.

Raj Kumar, Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, (713) 939-7711