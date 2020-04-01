New York, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798059/?utm_source=GNW

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hemophilia A will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$270.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$233.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hemophilia A will reach a market size of US$551 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bayer AG

CSL Behring

Grifols International SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Octapharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798059/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bleeding Disorders Treatment to Witness Steady Growth

Hemophilia A to Account for Highest Growth

Total Number of People Worldwide with Bleeding Disorders by

Condition: 2017

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates to Register Largest

Market Share

Total Recombinant Coagulation Factors Sales of Novo Nordisk

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A Prelude into Hemophilia Product Sales of Leading Players

Hemophilia Product Portfolio of Leading Players

Total Sales of Hemophilia Drugs by Leading Players-2017

Annual Hemophilia Product Sales of Shire in Billion USD for the

years 2015, 2016, and 2017

Market Share of Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia: 2017

Total Sales for Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia Segment: 2018

Select Products in Developmental Stage

Select Mergers and Acquisitions





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders to Propel Market

Prospects

Total Number of Patients with Bleeding Disorders for Select

Countries: 1999 to 2017

Total Number Patients with Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B

Prophylactic Treatment in Hemophilia to Support Market Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Diagnosis and Treatment Rates in

Haemophilia

Emerging Therapies/ Investments to Spur Market Demand

New Product Launches/ Approvals to Support Market Growth

Higher Cost of Drugs to Hinder Bleeding Disorders Treatment





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hemophilia A (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hemophilia A (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hemophilia A (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Hemophilia B (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Hemophilia B (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Hemophilia B (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Drug

Class) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Drug

Class) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 15: Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Drug

Class) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 16: Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Drug

Class) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to

2025

Table 17: Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Drug

Class) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates (Drug

Class) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Fibrin Sealants (Drug Class) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Fibrin Sealants (Drug Class) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Fibrin Sealants (Drug Class) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Drug Classes (Drug Class) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Drug Classes (Drug Class) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Drug Classes (Drug Class) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the United

States by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Percentage Breakdown of Total Population in Canada with

Hemophilia by Age Group: 2017

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canadian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 34: Canadian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 35: Canadian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Drug

Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 56: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Europe in US$

Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in France by Drug

Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by Drug

Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Spanish Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Russia by Drug

Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 98: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific

by Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Indian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Review by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 126: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Drug Class:

2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

by Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 146: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Brazil by

Drug Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class:

2018 to 2025

Table 164: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Historic Market by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 185: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Drug Class:

2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market by

Drug Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 196: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:

2009-2017

Table 198: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Drug Class: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class:

2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Bleeding Disorders Treatment

Market Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 209: Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market in Africa by

Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



BAYER AG

CSL BEHRING

GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL SA

NOVO NORDISK A/S

OCTAPHARMA AG

PFIZER

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798059/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001