New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioburden Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798045/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$273.9 Million by the year 2025, Instrument will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Instrument will reach a market size of US$22.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$51.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ATS Laboratories, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

North American Science Associates, Inc.

Pacific Biolabs

SGS Group (SGS SA)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798045/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Bioburden Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bioburden Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bioburden Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bioburden Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Instrument (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Instrument (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Instrument (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Consumables (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Consumables (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Aerobic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Aerobic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Aerobic (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Anaerobic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Anaerobic (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Anaerobic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Fungi (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Fungi (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Fungi (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Spore (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Spore (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Spore (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Raw Material (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Raw Material (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Raw Material (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: In-process (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: In-process (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: In-process (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Contract Manufacturing Organizations (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Contract Manufacturing Organizations (End-Use)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 33: Contract Manufacturing Organizations (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Microbial Testing Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 35: Microbial Testing Laboratories (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Microbial Testing Laboratories (End-Use) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bioburden Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Bioburden Testing Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Bioburden Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Bioburden Testing Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Bioburden Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Bioburden Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Bioburden Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Bioburden Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Bioburden Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Bioburden Testing Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Bioburden Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Bioburden Testing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 57: Bioburden Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Bioburden Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Bioburden Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Canadian Bioburden Testing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Bioburden Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Bioburden Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Bioburden Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Bioburden Testing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Bioburden Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bioburden

Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Bioburden Testing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Bioburden Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bioburden

Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Japanese Bioburden Testing Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Bioburden Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Bioburden Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Bioburden Testing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Bioburden Testing Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Bioburden Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Bioburden Testing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Bioburden Testing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Bioburden Testing in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Bioburden Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Chinese Demand for Bioburden Testing in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Bioburden Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bioburden Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 88: European Bioburden Testing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Bioburden Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: European Bioburden Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: European Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 92: Bioburden Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Bioburden Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Bioburden Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Bioburden Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: European Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Bioburden Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Bioburden Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: Bioburden Testing Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: French Bioburden Testing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Bioburden Testing Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: French Bioburden Testing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Bioburden Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Bioburden Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Bioburden Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Bioburden Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 115: Bioburden Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Bioburden Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Bioburden Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Bioburden Testing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Bioburden Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Bioburden Testing Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Bioburden Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Bioburden Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Bioburden Testing Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Bioburden Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 127: Italian Bioburden Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Bioburden Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Bioburden Testing Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Italian Bioburden Testing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Bioburden Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Bioburden Testing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Demand for Bioburden Testing in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Bioburden Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Italian Demand for Bioburden Testing in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Bioburden Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Bioburden Testing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Bioburden Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Bioburden Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: United Kingdom Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Bioburden Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Bioburden Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioburden Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: United Kingdom Bioburden Testing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Bioburden Testing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Bioburden Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: United Kingdom Bioburden Testing Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Bioburden Testing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 152: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 155: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 163: Bioburden Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Bioburden Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Bioburden Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 172: Bioburden Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 175: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 178: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 181: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Bioburden Testing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of World Bioburden Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ATS LABORATORIES, INC.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

MERCK & CO.

NORTH AMERICAN SCIENCE ASSOCIATES, INC.

PACIFIC BIOLABS

SGS GROUP (SGS SA)

SIGMA-ALDRICH CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798045/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001