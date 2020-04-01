New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798037/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.4 Billion by the year 2025, Lead Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$166 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$141.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead Acid will reach a market size of US$440.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798037/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Battery Storage Investments (in US$Billion): 2017-2050
Global Competitor Market Shares
Battery Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies
Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges
Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs
Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for
Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions
Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:
2015-2030
Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year):
2019-2025
Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up
Initiatives for Battery Recycling
Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-Of-Life Strategies to
Catalyze Growth
Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery
Recycling
Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022
Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for
Battery Recycling
Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets
Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections:
2017 & 2025
Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020
Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025
Car Battery Recycling: An Overview
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Battery Recycling Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Battery Recycling Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Battery Recycling Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Lead Acid (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Lead Acid (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Lead Acid (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lithium-Based (Chemistry) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Nickel-Based (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (Source) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Automotive (Source) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Automotive (Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (Source) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Industrial (Source) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (Source) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Consumer & Electronic Appliance (Source) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Battery Recycling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Battery Recycling Trends
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Battery Recycling Market in the United States by
Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Battery Recycling Market in the United States by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Battery Recycling Historic Market Review by
Chemistry in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 33: Battery Recycling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 34: Canadian Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Battery Recycling Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Battery Recycling Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Battery Recycling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Battery Recycling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Japanese Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Battery Recycling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Battery Recycling Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Growth in Adoption of EVs Unveils Robust Opportunities for
Battery Recycling
China Accounts for Major Share of Global EV Battery Capacity:
2018-2025
Table 43: Chinese Battery Recycling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Chinese Battery Recycling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Battery Recycling Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Battery Recycling Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Overview
Lead Acid Battery Recycling Efficiency (in %) in Europe by
Country: 2012 & 2016
Ni-Cd Battery Recycling Efficiency (in %) in Europe by Country:
2012 & 2016
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Battery Recycling Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Battery Recycling Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: European Battery Recycling Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018-2025
Table 53: Battery Recycling Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 56: Battery Recycling Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Battery Recycling Market in France by Chemistry:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: French Battery Recycling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Battery Recycling Market in France by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Battery Recycling Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Battery Recycling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 66: German Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Battery Recycling Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Battery Recycling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Italian Battery Recycling Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Battery Recycling Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Battery Recycling Business Gains Momentum
Growing Popularity of EVs to Drive Battery Recycling
Market Analytics
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Battery Recycling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Battery Recycling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: United Kingdom Battery Recycling Market Share
Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Battery Recycling: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Battery Recycling Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Battery Recycling Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Spanish Battery Recycling Historic Market Review by
Chemistry in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 84: Battery Recycling Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Spanish Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Battery Recycling Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Battery Recycling Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Battery Recycling Market in Russia by Chemistry:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Russian Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Battery Recycling Market in Russia by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018-2025
Table 95: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 98: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Battery Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Battery Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific by
Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis
by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Battery Recycling Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Battery Recycling Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Battery Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 111: Australian Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Battery Recycling Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Battery Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Expansion of Automotive Industry and Consumer Electronics
Growth Drives Demand for Battery Recycling
Smartphone Adoption Rate in India: (2015-2025)
Market Analytics
Table 115: Indian Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Indian Battery Recycling Historic Market Review by
Chemistry in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Battery Recycling Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Indian Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Battery Recycling Historic Market Review by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Battery Recycling Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Recycling of Industrial Batteries
Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Gains Interest
Market Analytics
Table 121: Battery Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Battery Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 123: Battery Recycling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Battery Recycling Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Battery Recycling Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 126: Battery Recycling Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Battery Recycling:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Market Share
Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Battery Recycling:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Recycling Market Share
Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Battery Recycling Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Battery Recycling Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Battery Recycling Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Battery Recycling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Battery Recycling Market by
Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 139: Latin American Battery Recycling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Battery Recycling Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018-2025
Table 143: Battery Recycling Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 146: Battery Recycling Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown
by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Battery Recycling Market in Brazil by Chemistry:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Battery Recycling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Battery Recycling Market in Brazil by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Battery Recycling Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Battery Recycling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 156: Mexican Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Battery Recycling Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Battery Recycling Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to
2025
Table 161: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Latin America by
Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Battery Recycling Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Latin America by
Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Battery Recycling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 167: Battery Recycling Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Battery Recycling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: The Middle East Battery Recycling Historic Market by
Chemistry in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: Battery Recycling Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Battery Recycling Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Battery Recycling Historic Market by
Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Battery Recycling Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Battery Recycling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Battery Recycling Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Iranian Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Battery Recycling: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Battery Recycling Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Battery Recycling Market Share Analysis by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018-2025
Table 182: Battery Recycling Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025
Table 185: Battery Recycling Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Battery Recycling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Battery Recycling Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Battery Recycling Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Battery Recycling Market by Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Battery Recycling Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Battery Recycling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 195: Battery Recycling Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Battery Recycling Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Battery Recycling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 198: Battery Recycling Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Battery Recycling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Battery Recycling Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Battery Recycling Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Battery Recycling Market Share
Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Battery Recycling Market in Africa by Chemistry:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: African Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Battery Recycling Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Battery Recycling Market in Africa by Source:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by
Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACCUREC RECYCLING GMBH
AQUA METALS, INC.
BATTERY SOLUTIONS, LLC (BSL)
COM2 RECYCLING SOLUTIONS
CALL2RECYCLE
EAST PENN MANUFACTURING
ENERSYS
EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES
G&P BATTERIES
GOPHER RESOURCE
GRAVITA INDIA LIMITED
GUANGDONG BRUNP RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY CO.
JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC..
KINBURSKY BROTHERS
METALEX PRODUCTS LIMITED
RSR CORPORATION
RAW MATERIALS COMPANY
RECUPYL SAS
RETRIEV TECHNOLOGIES INC.
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED
TERRAPURE ENVIRONMENTAL
THE DOE RUN COMPANY
TONOLLI CANADA
UMICORE NV/SA
VINTON BATTERIES
AMERICAN MANGANESE
DROSS ENGINEERING
ELECTROCYCLING GMBH
EXIDE INDUSTRIES
GLENCORE PLC
GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS INC.
LAYER ELECTRONICS S.R.L.
NEOMETALS
TES-AMM INDIA PVT.
UMICORE COBALT & SPECIALTY MATERIALS
POWER-SONIC CORPORATION
ELECTRICAL WASTE RECYCLING GROUP
EROS ENVIROTECH PVT. LTD.
FIRST MILE LIMITED
FOCUS MATERIAL RECYCLING, INC.
GIANNI MORI ENGINEERING S.R.L.
HYDROCHEM SYSTEMS (INDIA) PVT. LTD.
ICM AG
ISTANBUL ENERGY LTD
LEI, INC.
LITHION RECYCLING
LORAX COMPLIANCE LTD.
MCF ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.
METALEX LEAD RECYCLING
MT. CLEMENS METAL RECYCLING
ONTO TECHNOLOGY, LLC
PAPREC GROUP
POWER RESOURCES, INC.
REDUX GMBH
REPIC RESPONSIBLE RECYCLING
SITRASA
SNAM S.A.S.
SOVEMA GROUP S.P.A.
STATIC POWER, INC.
SUNGEEL MCC AMERICAS
TREPOVICHT RECYCLING INC.
URECYCLE® GROUP
VALPAK LIMITED
VAN PEPERZEEL B.V.
ZB GROUP
A BETTER WAY COMPUTER RECYCLING, LLC
A3 APROFITAMENT ASSESSORAMENT AMBIENTAL
AC & DC POWER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
AKKUSER OY
AMERICAN ZINC RECYCLING (INMETCO)
ANHUA TAISEN RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
BATTERY RECYCLING MADE EASY LLC
BATTERY UNIVERSITY
CLEANLITES RECYCLING
COMPUCYCLE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798037/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: