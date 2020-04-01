Annual General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd.

The Board of Directors of MCH Group Ltd. – working on the basis of Article 6a, letter b, of the Federal Council Ordinance 2 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) of 16 March 2020 – has taken the decision that the voting rights of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2020 can only be exercised by granting a proxy to the independent voting representative. It is not possible to attend the Annual General Meeting in person.

The agenda does not contain any extraordinary items. The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual and Financial Report published on 26 March 2020 be approved and that the payment of a divided be waived. The members of the Board of Directors elected by the shareholders are standing for election for a further year, and the Board of Directors proposes that they be re-elected.

Changes in the Board of Directors

Thomas Weber, a member of the government of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft and Head of the cantonal Economic and Health Department, will be stepping down from the Board of Directors on 24 April 2020, having being appointed to the Board as a delegate of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft in 2013. The government of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft is waiving its right to appoint a member of the Board of Directors and delegate a successor to Thomas Weber.

Dr. Eva Herzog, a member of the government of the Canton of Basel-Stadt and Head of the its Finance Department until 31 January 2020, will be stepping down as a member of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of 24 April 2020, having been a member since 2005 as a delegate of the Canton of Basel-Stadt. The government of the Canton of Basel-Stadt is delegating government member Dr. Tanja Soland, Head of the Finance Department of the Canton of Basel-Stadt, to the Board of Directors.





