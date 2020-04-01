Information on Sanofi’s Shareholders General Meeting of Tuesday, April 28, 2020





Paris (France) – April 1st, 2020 - In view of the current Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in France and around the world, Sanofi's Board of Directors has decided to hold its Annual General Meeting convened on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:30 pm in camera, without the physical presence of shareholders and with an unchanged agenda.

However, shareholders will be able to remotely follow the proceedings of the General Meeting, which will be broadcasted live and in full on the company’s website at www.sanofi.com/AG2020.

During the meeting, it will not be possible to ask questions nor to submit draft amendments or new resolutions.

Shareholders of the Company are invited to exercise their right to vote prior to the General Meeting in accordance with the procedures outlined below.

Internet voting on the secure platform (recommended)

Shareholders who wish to vote online can go to the secure voting platform VOTACCESS, prior to the General Meeting, available via Planetshares or through their financial intermediary’s website. The platform will be open from Monday 6 April 2020 to Monday 27 April 2020 at 3 pm (Paris time).

In order to avoid overloading the VOTACCESS platform, it is recommended not to wait until the day before the General Meeting to vote.

Postal voting

Shareholders can also vote by mail using the paper voting form.

Registered shareholders or those who hold FCPE units must use the voting form attached to their notice of meeting;

Bearer shareholders will have to request the voting form and a shareholding certificate from the financial intermediary that manages their securities, on or after the date the notice of meeting is issued

The form can also be found on the company’s website: www.sanofi.com/AG2020 , but the instructions on the website must be strictly followed.

Once completed and signed, the voting form (accompanied by the shareholding certificate for bearer shareholders) must be returned to BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTO Assemblées - Les Grands Moulins de Pantin – 9, rue du Débarcadère – 93761 Pantin Cedex. Under no circumstances should the voting form be returned directly to Sanofi.

In order for the voting form to be validly taken into account, it must be received by BNP Paribas Securities Services no later than Saturday, 25 April 2020. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which may increase postal delays, it is recommended that the voting form be returned as soon as possible.

Due to measures restricting gatherings and travel, it will not be possible to apply for an admission card nor to designate a third party as a proxy to the General Meeting.

The shareholders retain the possibility, according to the applicable provisions of the French Commercial Code, to ask written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt addressed to the Company’s registered office, or by e-mail at assembleegenerale@sanofi.com .

Shareholders may request the disclosure of documents that would not be available on the Company’s website by sending a request by e-mail to the address above, to which it will be replied by electronic means.

All information relating to the General Assembly of 28 April 2020 will be available on the Sanofi website in the section dedicated to General Meetings: www.sanofi.com/AG2020.

