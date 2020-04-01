SANOMA CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 April 2020 at 08:00 EET
Sanoma Corporation – Acquisition of own shares on 31 March 2020
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|31 March 2020
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|SAA1V
|Amount, shares
|52,000
|Average price/share, EUR
|8.2124
|Total cost, EUR
|427,044.80
The company holds a total of 431,977 of its own shares (SAA1V) including the shares acquired on 31 March 2020.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Sanoma Corporation
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 5605601
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
Attachment
Sanoma Corp
Helsinki, FINLAND
