IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – April 1, 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today updated its 2020 reporting calendar, moving its Q1 business update forward to April 9th from April 21st.



2020 Reporting Calendar

April 9: Q1-2020 business update

April 28: Online publication of annual report 2019

May 28: Annual General Meeting

August 26: Publication of H1-2020 results

October 21: Q3-2020 business update

In the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, MDxHealth expects that the global measures taken to contain the virus may potentially impact the FY2020 outlook of the Company as published on February 26, 2020 with its FY2019 results. The Company is monitoring the situation closely and will provide more information in due course.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

