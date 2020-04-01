LHV Group extended the authorisation of the members of the Audit Commitee Tauno Tats, Urmas Peiker and Kristel Aarna by three years after their previous term ended on 31 March. The new term will last until 31 March 2023.

Tauno Tats is a member of the supervisory board of LHV Group. Also, he is a member of the supervisory boards of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, AS Ecomet Invest and OÜ Eesti Killustik and a member of management board of Ammende Hotell OÜ and MTÜ Plate torn. He is a management board member and one of the owners at Ambient Sound Investments OÜ as well as a management board member of companies established for the management of investments of the aforementioned companies. Tauno Tats graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech). Tauno Tats does not own shares of LHV Group. Ambient Sound Investments OÜ owns 1,653,709 shares of LHV Group.

Urmas Peiker was the head of Compliance at LHV Pank from May 2013 until October 2014. Urmas Peiker has worked as the head of Business Development in an Estonian start-up Funderbeam, as the head of Market Supervision Department of the Financial Supervision Authority, also in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Morgan Stanley’s. Urmas Peiker is the owner and management board member of OÜ Vesilind, OÜ PT Arendus, OÜ Bintous, OÜ Pioneer Engineering Group and OÜ Estcap and also belongs to the management boards of FBM SPV1 OÜ and MTÜ Tööstuse Ekspordi ja Innovatsiooni Klaster. Urmas Peiker has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Tartu and Master’s degree in Law from the Duke University in the USA. Urmas Peiker does not own any shares of AS LHV Group.

Kristel Aarna works as CFO of AS TV Play Baltics since 2011. And before that was the chief controller of Swedbank Baltic Banking. Previously she has been the head of financial advisory services at KPMG Baltics AS and worked also at Eesti Pank and CVS Caremark Corporation. She is also the owner and member of the management board of IKA Konsult OÜ. Kristel Aarna on has a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Economics of the University of Tartu and Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Bentley University Graduate School of Business. Kristel Aarna does not own any shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 450 people, and 212,000 customers use LHV’s banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have 177,000 active clients.

