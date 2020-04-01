



On 31st March 2020 the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the annual report 2019.

The financial results for 2019 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 28th February 2020. AS Eskpress Grupp audited annual report for 2019 is made available on NASDAQ Tallinn and AS Ekspress Grupp website egrupp.ee

On 18th March 2020 the Group released company announcment on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the activities of AS Ekspress Grupp. The impact on the Group’s activities will be significant. Group’s management continues to analyze different scenarios and possibilities for cost reductions and other measures to manage financial impact. The Group has started temporary reductions of the salaries in our subsidiaries and in the parent company.

At the moment it is not yet possible to assess how much this will affect the company's economic results. We will inform the market participants in a separate notice of the changed conditions and circumstances.





Signe Kukin

Group CFO

AS Ekspress Grupp

Phone: +372 669 8381

E-mail: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.

Attachment