New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Materials Industry"

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.8 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$931.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Entek International

Gravita India Limited

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey PLC

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nexeon Limited

Nichia Corporation

POSCO

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Corporation

TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP.

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Umicore NV/SA

Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.







Read the full report:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Battery Applications

Global Battery Demand by Application Sector (2016-2030)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lead-acid (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Battery Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Evolution of New Battery Materials and Technologies

Rise in Popularity of EVs and Impact on Battery Materials

Changing Battery Chemistry Dynamics in EVs (in %): 2016-2025

Cobalt Supply Demand Assessment

Global Cobalt Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025

Implication of Increasing EV Adoption on the Nickel Market

Global Nickel Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025

Changing EV Landscape: A Review

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:

2015-2030

EV Supply Demand Balance: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing

Demand for EVs

Potential Material Shortage to Trigger OEM Investments in Mining

Global Demand for Metals by Type: 2018

Changing Trends in the Lithium ion Battery landscape

Global Lithium Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025

Global Lithium Production by Region/Country: 2018

Global Lithium Reserves by Region/Country: 2018

A Note on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Rapid Growth in Consumer Electronics Generates Robust Demand

for Battery Materials

Solid State Batteries Attract Interest to Address Limitations

of Existing Battery Technologies

Evolution of New Battery Technologies to Address the Need for

Longer Run Time and Faster Charging





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Battery Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Battery Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Battery Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: EVs (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: EVs (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: EVs (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Portable Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Portable Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Portable Devices (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Battery Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Battery Materials Market in the United States by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Battery Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Battery Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China?s Subsidy Cuts for EVs Pushes Demand for Li Batteries

Market Analytics

Table 46: Chinese Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Battery Materials Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Battery Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Battery Production Landscape in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Battery Materials Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Battery Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Battery Materials Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Battery Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Battery Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Battery Materials Market in France by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Battery Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Battery Materials Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Battery Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Battery Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Battery Materials Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Battery Materials Market in Russia by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis

by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Battery Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Battery Materials Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Battery Materials Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Battery Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Battery Materials Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Battery Materials Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Battery Materials Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Battery Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Battery Materials Market by Battery

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Battery Materials in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Battery Materials Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Battery Materials Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Battery Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Battery Materials Market in Brazil by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 164: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Battery Materials Historic Market by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Battery Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 176: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Battery Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Battery Materials Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Battery Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market by Battery

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Battery Materials in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Battery Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Battery Materials Market in Africa by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





V. CURATED RESEARCH

