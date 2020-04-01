New York, April 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$34.8 Billion by the year 2025, Lead-Acid will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$931.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Lead-Acid will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Battery Applications
Global Battery Demand by Application Sector (2016-2030)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lead-acid (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Battery Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolution of New Battery Materials and Technologies
Rise in Popularity of EVs and Impact on Battery Materials
Changing Battery Chemistry Dynamics in EVs (in %): 2016-2025
Cobalt Supply Demand Assessment
Global Cobalt Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Implication of Increasing EV Adoption on the Nickel Market
Global Nickel Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Changing EV Landscape: A Review
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:
2015-2030
EV Supply Demand Balance: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)
Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing
Demand for EVs
Potential Material Shortage to Trigger OEM Investments in Mining
Global Demand for Metals by Type: 2018
Changing Trends in the Lithium ion Battery landscape
Global Lithium Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Global Lithium Production by Region/Country: 2018
Global Lithium Reserves by Region/Country: 2018
A Note on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling
Rapid Growth in Consumer Electronics Generates Robust Demand
for Battery Materials
Solid State Batteries Attract Interest to Address Limitations
of Existing Battery Technologies
Evolution of New Battery Technologies to Address the Need for
Longer Run Time and Faster Charging
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Battery Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Battery Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Battery Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: EVs (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: EVs (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: EVs (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Portable Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Portable Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Portable Devices (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Battery Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Battery Materials Market in the United States by
Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Battery Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Battery Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
China?s Subsidy Cuts for EVs Pushes Demand for Li Batteries
Market Analytics
Table 46: Chinese Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Battery Materials Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Battery Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Battery Production Landscape in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Battery Materials Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Battery Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Battery Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Battery Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: Battery Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Battery Materials Market in France by Battery Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Battery Materials Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Battery Materials Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Battery Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Battery Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Battery Materials Historic Market Review by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Battery Materials Market in Russia by Battery Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 101: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis
by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Battery Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Battery Materials Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Battery Materials Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 129: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Battery Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 135: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Battery Materials Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Battery Materials Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Battery Materials Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Battery Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Battery Materials Market by Battery
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Battery Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Battery Materials Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Battery Materials Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Battery Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Battery Materials Market in Brazil by Battery Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 164: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by
Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Battery Materials Historic Market by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Battery Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 176: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Battery Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Battery Materials Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 188: Battery Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market by Battery
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Battery Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Battery Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Battery Materials Market in Africa by Battery Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
BASF SE
DOWDUPONT
ENTEK INTERNATIONAL
GRAVITA INDIA LIMITED
HITACHI CHEMICAL
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
KUREHA CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION
MITSUI MINING & SMELTING
NEI CORPORATION
NEXEON LIMITED
NICHIA CORPORATION
POSCO CO.
PULEAD TECHNOLOGY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.
SHANSHAN TECHNOLOGY
SHOWA DENKO K.K.
SUMITOMO CORPORATION
TANAKA CHEMICAL
TODA KOGYO
TORAY INDUSTRIES
UBE INDUSTRIES
UMICORE NV/SA
ZHANGJIAGANG GUOTAI-HUARONG NEW CHEMICAL MATERIALS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
