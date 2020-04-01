The shareholders in Philly Shipyard ASA are invited to attend the annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 12:00h (CEST) at Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS, Tjuvholmen allé 16, 0252 Oslo, Norway.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Philly Shipyard ASA shareholders are urged to vote by the use of proxy forms prior to the meeting and not physically attend.

Please find attached the following documents:

1. AGM documents, which includes the AGM notice, attendance and proxy form, proposed resolutions and guidelines for remuneration to executive management

2. The 2019 Annual Report for Philly Shipyard ASA

The attachments, as well as the registration link, will also be made available on the company's webpage www.phillyshipyard.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





