Please find enclosed the 2019 Annual Report for AKVA group ASA and AKVA group. The Annual Report is also published on https://ir.akvagroup.com/

AKVA group’s report on Corporate Governance and Corporate Social Responsibility can be found in separate sections of the Annual Report for 2019.

Dated: 1 April 2020
AKVA group ASA

