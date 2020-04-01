Cf. corporate announcement no. 24/2020, 31 March 2020, Jyske Bank’s Supervisory Board has decided to discontinue the current share buy-back programme in consequence of the ‘Joint statement of the Danish government and Finance Denmark in the light of the coronavirus outbreak’ issued on 23 March 2020 and the increased macroeconomic uncertainty. The share buy-back programme was to run from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank was to acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average

purchase price Transaction value in DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,897,814 219.00 1,072,639,351 30 March 2020 48,900 163.64 8,002,104 31 March 2020 46,266 168.95 7,816,729 Accumulated under the programme 4,992,980 218.00 1,088,458,184

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank owns a total of 4,992,980 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.44% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



