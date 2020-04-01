The shareholders in AKVA group ASA are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 17:00 hours (CET) on Thursday 7 May 2020 in the company’s offices at Svanavågveien 30 in Egersund.

Please find enclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting in AKVA group ASA including attendance form and proxy form, the Board's Statement on Management Remuneration and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee.

The Annual Report 2019 has also been made available through a stock exchange announcement sent 01.04.2020. The Annual Report 2019 is also available on the group’s website at http://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/financial-info-/annual-reports.

In accordance with the company’s articles of association the Annual Report will not be distributed in a hard copy. Stockholders who wish to receive the Annual Report in a hard copy (paper) can request this by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@akvagroup.com or call +47 51 77 85 00.

The documents related to the Annual General Meeting are made available on the group’s website at http://ir.akvagroup.com/investor-relations/general-meeting.

Dated: 1 April 2020

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 92 69 99 33 E-mail: aphatjoullis@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

