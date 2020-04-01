Shareholders in Sbanken ASA are hereby invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at 10.00 hours (CET) on 24 April 2020 at Sbanken's premises in Folke Bernadottes vei 38, Fyllingsdalen, Bergen, Norway.



Important message regarding the coronavirus pandemic:

Shareholders are encouraged not to physically attend the general meeting, but instead vote electronically in advance or by granting a proxy to the Chair of the Board of Directors according to the instructions provided in the notice.

The agenda includes approval of the 2019 annual report and accounts, including distribution of dividends, election of members of the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee, as well as approval of remuneration for members of these bodies. The Board of Directors also asks the General Meeting for authorization to acquire own shares, increase share capital by subscription of new shares and issue hybrid capital and subordinated debt.





The Notice of the Annual General Meeting is enclosed and can be found on the banks webpage www.sbanken.no/ir, together with associated documents.





Sbanken encourages all shareholders who have not registered to receive investor messages electronically, to do so via VPS Client Services. Please see the attached letter for additional information.





Contact details,

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

Ann Cathrine Lerstad, Head of Legal, Sbanken ASA +47 476 04 629





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

