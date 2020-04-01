To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S







1 April 2020









New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 13H, 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN Capital centre Currency Coupon Loan repayment profile Maturity date DK0009527616 E (SDO) DKK 1.50% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009528424 E (SDO) DKK 1.50% Hybrid (up to 10-year interest-only period) 01.10.2053 DK0009528507 E (SDO) DKK 2.00% Annuity 01.10.2053 DK0009528697 E (SDO) DKK 2.00% Hybrid (up to 10-year interest-only period) 01.10.2053





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009527889 13H (SDO) DKK 1.00%

(non-callable) 01.10.2021 IT





ISIN Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* Interest rate spread DK0009528184 32H (SDO) DKK EURIBOR +

Interest rate spread (callable) 01.10.2023 RF Fixed at

auction DK0009528267 32H (SDO) DKK CIBOR3 + Interest rate spread

(non-callable) 01.10.2023 RF Fixed at

auction DK0009528341 32G (RO) DKK CIBOR3 + Interest rate spread (non-callable) 01.10.2023 RF Fixed at

auction

*Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment