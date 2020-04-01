To    Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



1 April 2020      

 

 


New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 with amendments, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 01E, 13H, 32H and 32G are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2019 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISINCapital centreCurrencyCouponLoan repayment profileMaturity date
DK0009527616E (SDO)DKK1.50%Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009528424E (SDO)DKK1.50%Hybrid (up to 10-year interest-only period)01.10.2053
DK0009528507E (SDO)DKK2.00%Annuity01.10.2053
DK0009528697E (SDO)DKK2.00%Hybrid (up to 10-year interest-only period)01.10.2053


ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000952788913H (SDO)DKK1.00%
(non-callable)		01.10.2021IT


ISINSeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*Interest rate spread
DK000952818432H (SDO)DKKEURIBOR +
Interest rate spread (callable)		01.10.2023RFFixed at
auction
DK000952826732H (SDO)DKKCIBOR3 + Interest rate spread
(non-callable)		01.10.2023RFFixed at
auction
DK000952834132G (RO)DKKCIBOR3 + Interest rate spread (non-callable)01.10.2023RFFixed at
auction

 *Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT)/Refinancing Trigger (RF)

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment