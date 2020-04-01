UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announces that the dose escalation in the Phase I study NZ-DTX is proceeding according to the protocol, with additional patients being treated at a higher dose level of NZ-DTX at the Vilnius National Cancer Institute and the Kaunas University Hospital, Lithuania. Three sites are now actively recruiting in the study, where NanoZolid® combined with docetaxel is administered as an intratumoral injection in patients with solid tumors.

-It is satisfying that this trial runs according to plan. We hope that NanoZolid® combined with docetaxel will decrease the tumor size and improve surgery and radiation therapy outcomes. Our belief is that intratumoral injections with cytostatic drugs will be proven safe and well-tolerated as the current alternative of receiving systemic chemotherapy treatments is affecting all cells in the body including the immune system. We expect that following this study a wide range of different indications and NanoZolid® combinations using chemotherapy drugs will emerge, said Monica Wallter, CEO of LIDDS.

The aim of the Phase I dose escalation clinical trial is to assess the tolerability and safety of intratumoral injections of NanoZolid® with docetaxel, a well-established cytostatic used in cancer treatment. The targeted market is estimated to be valued over USD 1 billion.

About the NZ-DTX-001 Phase I study

NZ-DTX-001 is a Phase Ia/Ib, first-in-human, open label, multicenter, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of a novel NanoZolid®-docetaxel depot formulation (NZ-DTX) given as an intratumoral injection in patients with advanced solid tumors. The NZ-DTX-001 study is a multi-center study including Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, Herlev Hospital in Denmark, Kaunas University Hospital and Vilnius National Cancer Institute in Lithuania.

For additional information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, LIDDS +46 (0)737 07 09 22 monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 08:30 CET on April 1, 2020.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se , +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com .

