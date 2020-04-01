As announced 13 February 2020, Schibsted ASA will adjust the reporting structure effective Q1 2020.

The main change is that costs from centralized product and technology developments and services, which have previously been reported under the Other/Headquarters segment, will now be allocated to the operating segments.



In addition, the reporting structure for News Media has been adjusted, with a more detailed revenue and cost split while EBITDA will be reported for the operating segment as a whole. Digital revenues will replace Online revenues which included an allocation of combined subscription revenues in the past.

Nordic Marketplaces will add more details on revenues while for the operating segments Financial Services and Growth, no changes have been made.

In the attached PDF, quarterly figures from Q1 2018 to Q4 2019 are restated in order to reflect the new reporting format. A MS Excel file of the same tables can be downloaded at: schibsted.com/ir

Attached is also a presentation that gives some additional information on the new reporting structure.

Alternative performance measures used in this release are described and presented in the section Definitions and reconciliations in the quarterly report for Q4 2019.







Contact person:

Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR

+47 941 00 835

ir@schibsted.com

Oslo, 01 April 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



